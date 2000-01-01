Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Prime Wheeljack
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:16 PM   #1
GotBot
Beast Machine
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 462
Prime Wheeljack
I REALLY love Wheeljack and wanted to like this figure. While he looks terrific, if not stylized, that's his best strength. I can understand why many might like him, but everything about the arms totally hurts the fun factor of this guy for me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgLsoUcYWk8
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:19 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,641
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Prime Wheeljack
This is a very good toy but I have the same reservations you hint at in the text, here. His arms kill the toy. For me, not even the gorilla length. He carries two swords... and totally lacks either a bicep or wrist swivel to actually use to pose them. He's stuck. It's awful.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hardhead Headmaster 1987 Hasbro G1 Transformers Action Figure Nice Condition
Transformers
G1 Vintage Transformer Japanese Headmaster Lione RARE!!
Transformers
Voltron 1997 Reissue Five Lions Robot
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary MISB Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Ultra Transmetal 2 TM2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Mega Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia TM2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.