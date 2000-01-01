I REALLY love Wheeljack and wanted to like this figure. While he looks terrific, if not stylized, that's his best strength. I can understand why many might like him, but everything about the arms totally hurts the fun factor of this guy for me. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgLsoUcYWk8
This is a very good toy but I have the same reservations you hint at in the text, here. His arms kill the toy. For me, not even the gorilla length. He carries two swords... and totally lacks either a bicep or wrist swivel to actually use to pose them. He's stuck. It's awful.