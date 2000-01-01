Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Thundercracker Released at Toys R Us
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:01 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,977
Transformers Studio Series Thundercracker Released at Toys R Us
Thanks to Joshimus and a handful of others, we have confirmation that the Toys R Us Exclusive Studio Series Thundercracker has been released at retail.

The figure goes for around $39.99 + taxes.

Have you found this figure, or are you still looking? Why not check our Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum here!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TC.jpg Views: 4 Size: 93.8 KB ID: 39724  
down_shift is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Seacons Packaging VERY NICE Cardbacks Box Piranacon
Transformers
titans return fortress maximus
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod - Rodimus Prime MIB
Transformers
MakeToys Make Toys City Bot Series MCB-02 Utopia 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID FE Bumblebee VS Starscream Entertainment 2 Pack MISB!
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Powermaster Optimus Prime Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-02 Liger - NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.