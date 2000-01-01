down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,977

Transformers Studio Series Thundercracker Released at Toys R Us Joshimus and a handful of others, we have confirmation that the Toys R Us Exclusive Studio Series Thundercracker has been released at retail.



The figure goes for around $39.99 + taxes.



