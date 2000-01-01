Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series Thundercracker Released at Toys R Us
Today, 02:01 PM
Transformers Studio Series Thundercracker Released at Toys R Us
Thanks to
Joshimus
and a handful of others, we have confirmation that the Toys R Us Exclusive Studio Series Thundercracker has been released at retail.
The figure goes for around $39.99 + taxes.
Have you found this figure, or are you still looking? Why not check our Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum
here
!
