|
Light Our Darkest Hour ? KB Toys to Reopen?
That headline may be a little dramatic, but given the sour news about Toys R U
s, we have a ray of hope from an unlikely source. A Linkedin article by Ellia Kassoff
, owner of Strategic Marks LLC, has gone up stating the groups intention to reopen the now defunct KB Toy Store. This plan has been in the works for the last six months and with the news of Toys R Us, the group intends to accelerate their plans and reopen the stores by Christmas time with a new business plan. This business plan would be to follow » Continue Reading.
The post Light Our Darkest Hour – KB Toys to Reopen?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.