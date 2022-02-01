Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods Gobot Path Finder (WIP)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:47 PM   #1
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,870
Gobot Path Finder (WIP)
Since it's unlikely that we'll see an official update to this character (and no, a blue Cosmos doesn't count) any time soon I figured I'd make one myself.



The main body is a High Grade Build Divers Core II Gundam (Titans Colors.) The head is from the 30 Minute Missions Customize Heads kit, with a Wave H-Eyes red dome glued in as the visor-eye (since the included eye-piece was green,) and everything's been heavily re-painted.

So far it's just a robot-only Action Master-style figure, but the Core II Gundam does technically transform. However, being a Gundam, its transformation is kind of crap (although it's pretty good by Gundam standards since it doesn't require parts-swapping.) Basically, it scrunches up its arms and legs, attaches a shield to its back and calls that an altmode. I may resort to just painting up the shield and using the default transformation if I can't think of anything better, but I'd rather try for something a bit more self-contained. I've got a bunch of multi-purpose joint pieces from various kits and some parts that could work as vehicle mode kibble, but for right now I'm going to leave it as-is and take a break.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Nets Julius Erving Action Figure New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Superion Aerialbots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Defensor Protectobots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Menasor Stunticons
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Abominus Terrorcons
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Wolfwire & Monxo Titans Return Weirdwolf Deluxe TR MOSC Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Computron Technobots
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.