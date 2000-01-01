Today, 05:57 AM #1 xihowaboxe Mini-Con Join Date: Jun 2019 Location: toronto Posts: 6 GUBER'S TFCON WaNT LisT Big

What follows is my complete want list!.. I would prefer to arrange deals asap, and make the exchange at TFcon Toronto!

THANKS EVERYONE!!!



I prefer LOOSE COMPLETE, clean tight and minty! Also will consider vintage MISB items!!!!



My TOP priority is the FANS TOYS F10 PHOENIX.

Please let me know if anyone has one for sale or preorder. THANKS!



G1:

G1 Pointblank - MISB if possible!

G1 All Decepticon and Autobot Targetmasters

G1 Headmaster Highbrow

G1 Headmaster Chromedome

G1 All Junior Headmasters

G1 All Takara Brainmasters / Road Caesar complete

G1 All Powermasters

G1 Snarl

G1 Swoop

G1 Abominus parts

G1 Sinnertwin

G1 Hungurr

G1 Micromaster city sets and bases HELLO DUDES!!!!What follows is my complete want list!.. I would prefer to arrange deals asap, and make the exchange at TFcon Toronto!THANKS EVERYONE!!!I prefer LOOSE COMPLETE, clean tight and minty! Also will consider vintage MISB items!!!!My TOP priority is the FANS TOYS F10 PHOENIX.Please let me know if anyone has one for sale or preorder. THANKS!G1: Watch Rocketman Online G1 Pointblank - MISB if possible!G1 All Decepticon and Autobot TargetmastersG1 Headmaster HighbrowG1 Headmaster ChromedomeG1 All Junior HeadmastersG1 All Takara Brainmasters / Road Caesar completeG1 All PowermastersG1 SnarlG1 SwoopG1 Abominus partsG1 SinnertwinG1 HungurrG1 Micromaster city sets and bases

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

