GUBER'S TFCON WaNT LisT Big
HELLO DUDES!!!!
What follows is my complete want list!.. I would prefer to arrange deals asap, and make the exchange at TFcon Toronto!
THANKS EVERYONE!!!

I prefer LOOSE COMPLETE, clean tight and minty! Also will consider vintage MISB items!!!!

My TOP priority is the FANS TOYS F10 PHOENIX.
Please let me know if anyone has one for sale or preorder. THANKS!

G1:
G1 Pointblank - MISB if possible!
G1 All Decepticon and Autobot Targetmasters
G1 Headmaster Highbrow
G1 Headmaster Chromedome
G1 All Junior Headmasters
G1 All Takara Brainmasters / Road Caesar complete
G1 All Powermasters
G1 Snarl
G1 Swoop
G1 Abominus parts
G1 Sinnertwin
G1 Hungurr
G1 Micromaster city sets and bases
