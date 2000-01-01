Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:58 PM
down_shift
Transformers Rescue Bots Knight Watch Bumblebee Released At Retail.
Thanks to Yonoid for letting us know the new Rescue Bots Knight Watch Bumblebee is out at Canadian retail. It was found at a Toys R Us in Ontario and details for approximately $37.00 plus tax.

Happy Hunting!
