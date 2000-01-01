Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Rescue Bots Knight Watch Bumblebee Released At Retail.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:58 PM
#
1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,694
Transformers Rescue Bots Knight Watch Bumblebee Released At Retail.
Thanks to
Yonoid
for letting us know the new Rescue Bots Knight Watch Bumblebee is out at Canadian retail. It was found at a Toys R Us in Ontario and details for approximately $37.00 plus tax.
Happy Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
down_shift
View Public Profile
Send a private message to down_shift
Find More Posts by down_shift
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
TRANSFORMERS G2 DEVASTATOR NEAR COMPLETE
TRANSFORMERS LOT OF CHANGEABLE FIGURES
Transformers Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Prime Takara 100% Complete!
Transformers Legends LG 10 11 12 Arcee Chromia Windblade Takara Tomy Japan
G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Instructions And Parts Lot
Vintage Transformers figures and accessories lot
Transformers Seaspray Inferno Grapple Breacher Maiden Japan TFC Gear War upgrade
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:11 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.