Ectotron on ABC?s The Goldbergs
accounts, let us know that the new Transformers And Ghostbusters figure: Ectotron was seen on the latest ABC’s The Goldbergs episode.* In a very original*product placement, Ectotron is held by*Adam Fredrick Goldberg (played by actor Sean Giambrone) and we can see the toy in robot and vehicle mode. The Goldbergs is a series about the life of*family in the 1980’s, however old-time fans know that an Ectotron toy didn’t exist in those years. Anyway, we are sure this was a really fun way to show the toy to the public. Click » Continue Reading.
