Old Today, 05:25 PM   #1
LBD "Nytetrayn"
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Toronto
Posts: 37
Canadian Equivalent to BBTS and the Like?
So, I missed out on Roboto from the Masters of the Universe Origins line the first time around, but they're doing a refresh of that wave.



But as far as I know, it's only shown up at online retailers like Big Bad Toy Store and its ilk; no go for Amazon, even less so for Amazon.ca (.com seems to have reseller prices from the original release, .ca doesn't even have that), and no sign at Toys R Us or Walmart, either.



Problem is, the price on these seems like it's gone up a bit, and throw in shipping to Canada, and... well, it kind of prices me out of this simple little toy I really want, but don't want quite that much, you know?


And I got to wondering if there were any recommendations for BBTS places, or just Canadian online stores that might have it at a more regular retail price with decent shipping.


Oh, and I checked the places over in the sidebar, to no avail (and Outrun Collectibles is either permanently closed, or opening soon. Getting mixed messages there), after which I decided to make this thread.
