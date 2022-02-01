LBD "Nytetrayn" Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: Toronto Posts: 37

Canadian Equivalent to BBTS and the Like? So, I missed out on Roboto from the Masters of the Universe Origins line the first time around, but they're doing a refresh of that wave.







But as far as I know, it's only shown up at online retailers like Big Bad Toy Store and its ilk; no go for Amazon, even less so for Amazon.ca (.com seems to have reseller prices from the original release, .ca doesn't even have that), and no sign at Toys R Us or Walmart, either.







Problem is, the price on these seems like it's gone up a bit, and throw in shipping to Canada, and... well, it kind of prices me out of this simple little toy I really want, but don't want quite that much, you know?





And I got to wondering if there were any recommendations for BBTS places, or just Canadian online stores that might have it at a more regular retail price with decent shipping.





Oh, and I checked the places over in the sidebar, to no avail (and Outrun Collectibles is either permanently closed, or opening soon. Getting mixed messages there), after which I decided to make this thread.

