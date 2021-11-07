Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak In-Hand Images


Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime, we now have an image gallery of the upcoming Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak figure! Shown off here in all his various modes and configurations, Black Zarak is looking very accurate to his G1 Japan Masterforce incarnation even featuring his battle spear. He’s also compared with the figure he was recolored and retooled from: Earthrise Titan Scorponok. Check it all out after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and let us know what you think on the 2005 Boards!

Saundowaivu
Re: Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak In-Hand Images
I am sooo glad I made the decision to pay for him up front and not take the massive hit so close to the holidays.

Thanks past Saundowaivu, you really had my back.
Mumps
Re: Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by Saundowaivu View Post
I am sooo glad I made the decision to pay for him up front and not take the massive hit so close to the holidays.

Thanks past Saundowaivu, you really had my back.

Thanks past Saundowaivu, you really had my back.
Yeah.. I'm really mad at past me right now.
