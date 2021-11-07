Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,399

Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak In-Hand Images



Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime, we now have an image gallery of the upcoming Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak figure! Shown off here in all his various modes and configurations, Black Zarak is looking very accurate to his G1 Japan Masterforce incarnation even featuring his battle spear. He’s also compared with the figure he was recolored and retooled from: Earthrise Titan Scorponok. Check it all out after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and let us know what you think on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime, we now have an image gallery of the upcoming Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak figure! Shown off here in all his various modes and configurations, Black Zarak is looking very accurate to his G1 Japan Masterforce incarnation even featuring his battle spear. He’s also compared with the figure he was recolored and retooled from: Earthrise Titan Scorponok. Check it all out after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and let us know what you think on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Dickey Beer the actor that portrayed Boba Fett in all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at __________________Meetthe actor that portrayedin all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at Star Wars Collectors Expo 2021 on November 7th.