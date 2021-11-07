Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak In-Hand Images
Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime, we now have an image gallery of the upcoming Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Titan Black Zarak figure! Shown off here in all his various modes and configurations, Black Zarak is looking very accurate to his G1 Japan Masterforce incarnation even featuring his battle spear. He’s also compared with the figure he was recolored and retooled from: Earthrise Titan Scorponok. Check it all out after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and let us know what you think on the 2005 Boards!