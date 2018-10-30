|
TFcon USA 2019 dates announced: March 15-17 in Los Angeles ? Generation 1 Reunion
LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT BURBANK, CA. Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center (2500 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505, USA) to participate in TFcon USA 2019
; a 3-day colossal Transformers event to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Transformers franchise (March 15-17, 2019). The show will feature a myriad of guests, voice actors, artists, writers and toy designers that contributed to the Transformers universe since 1984. There will also be a variety of Q&A panels, autograph sessions, workshops and costume » Continue Reading.
