Courtesy of Empire Online we have a new still from Bumblebee The Movie to share with you. On this image, we see that Bumblebee won't have only human friends, but he will also meet Charlie's little dog. Bumblebee meets Conan (Yes, he's name after that CONAN). You can check out the comments on this still from the article below: Previous Transformers movies have been high on clanging robot mayhem, and low on cuteness – aside from Sam Witwicky's mischievous chihuahua Mojo, the franchise hasn't been too concerned with four-legged friends. But that looks set to change in Bumblebee – the





