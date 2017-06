Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Outlaws

The Space Ape devs have dropped by once again with their upcoming character update for the game, featuring two new additions. The Autobots will be acquiring Drift, the Decepticon-turned-Autobot soldier/swordsman who is sporting his original IDW chassis on which the Generations toy was based. Decepticon players will have the chance to enlist the faction's brutal enforcer, Barricade, who seems to draw inspiration from all sorts of recent incarnations as well as a G1-esque design aesthetic. For full details on the event as well as the characters available in the crystal prizes, take the jump and read the full rundown!