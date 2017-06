Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers 6-Pack In Hand Pictures

Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz*we have*Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers 6-Pack In Hand Pictures. The pack contains Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hound, Barricade, Megatron and Grimlock, and now we can have a clear look at the new decos. The figures come under the "Reveal The Shield" logo, so they have got*paint details hidden in a pattern of red dots which are revealed with one of the transparent red accessories (or one off the old 1980s techspec decoders). The set is available in Australia for $99 at BigW, and only $79 during the current mid-year toy sale. You can check » Continue Reading.