Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 at UK Retail
Care of TFW2005 member Shockscream, we have word that all of Transformers The Last Knight’s second wave is now at UK retail. We’ve had Drift and Sqweeks individually since the line launched in catalog store Argos, and specialist comic store Forbidden Planet has recently been carrying the whole second wave, but we can now confirm that Toymaster stores, such as Toymaster Burton, are carrying the full assortment. This wave includes the aforementioned Drift and Sqweeks, along with Steelbane and Slug. We’re also informed that said Toymaster is carrying The Last Knight’s leader class figures, Optimus Prime and Megatron, although these » Continue Reading.
