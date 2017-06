Entertainment Weekly: Hear an exclusive track from the Transformers: The Last Knight

Following up our earlier* report *about Steve Jablosnky’s pending Last Knight score, TFW2005 members RorMachine and LightningBlade3 share Entertainment Weekly news of an exclusive track from the score and its upcoming digital (6/23) and physical (7/11) release. “I met with Michael before he started shooting*Transformers: The Last Knight,” Jablonsky said in a press release. “He showed me some amazing concept art and explained how the story connects the history of Transformers all the way back to the times of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. I loved the idea because it gave me the opportunity to explore » Continue Reading. The post Entertainment Weekly: Hear an exclusive track from the Transformers: The Last Knight score appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM