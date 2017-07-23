|
New Robots In Disguise One-Steps At UK Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards user Collectotron we have a report of some*New Robots In Disguise One-Steps At UK Retail. One-Step Blurr and Sideswipe were spotted*at U.K. retail in Asda Thurmaston. Happy hunting for all UK fans around. Keep reporting your sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards.
