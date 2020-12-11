Threezero followed up their teaser
image by releasing more details about the incoming Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Bumblebee (Gold Edition) figure, packing 55 points of articulation into an 8 inch tall frame: Hasbro and threezero are proud to present the latest exclusive variant to our DLX series, Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Bumblebee (Gold Edition). With only 1500 pieces produced worldwide, only 150 PCS will be available on Dec 19, 2020 at threezero WinterFest Online
! This limited edition collectible figure features a unique metallic gold paint finish that calls back to the classic 1980s gold Bumblebee variants. ? In » Continue Reading.
The post Threezero Transformers: Bumblebee Movie DLX Bumblebee (Gold Edition) Details Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
