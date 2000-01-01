Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Freakx2001's TFcon 2018 Wants!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:27 AM   #1
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
freakx2001's Ebay Auctions
freakx2001's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 340
Freakx2001's TFcon 2018 Wants!
TFcon 2018 is on it's way! Looking to pre-arrange a few deals for the stuff below. I like deals, so lets make a great deal for the both of us! Send me a message.

My BST thread isn't updated yet, but you can find a base of it in the sig files. Update coming soon. Lots of stuff to add.

Titans Return
Sixshot
Cosmos
Brawn

Power of The Primes
Slag
Windcharger

KO MasterPiece Red Alert

Alternators Prowl

Also looking for Star Wars Clone Wars Toys for my kids. Figures and Vehicles
__________________
Last edited by freakx2001; Today at 10:38 AM.
freakx2001 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMER GEN 1 DINOBOT SLUDGE BRONTAUSORUS REX DINOSAUR 1984
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMER GEN 1 DINOBOT SNARL DINOSAUR 1984
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMERS G1 OVERLORD MIB MISB D-307 POWERMASTER GODMASTER 1988
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMERS G1 CASSETTE LOT OF 6
Transformers
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMERS STAR SABER
Transformers
Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Wheelie Cliffjumper Brawn Windcharger Gears Huffer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Slag Dinobot RARE Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.