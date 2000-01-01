|
Freakx2001's TFcon 2018 Wants!
TFcon 2018 is on it's way! Looking to pre-arrange a few deals for the stuff below. I like deals, so lets make a great deal for the both of us! Send me a message.
My BST thread isn't updated yet, but you can find a base of it in the sig files. Update coming soon. Lots of stuff to add.
Titans Return
Sixshot
Cosmos
Brawn
Power of The Primes
Slag
Windcharger
KO MasterPiece Red Alert
Alternators Prowl
Also looking for Star Wars Clone Wars Toys for my kids. Figures and Vehicles
