Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, Dead at 41

It's with sadness that we have to share the passing of Chester Bennington. Chester was famous for being the lead singer of the extremely popular band, Linkin Park. Sadly, Chester Bennington took his own life and was found this morning in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41 years old and is survived by his six children. Our thoughts are with his friends, band mates and children this evening. Linkin Park was featured on the first three soundtracks of the Transformers live action film franchise. They contributed their songs "What I've Done" to the first film, "New Divide"