Old Today, 09:57 PM   #1
Lucid Harbinger
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 35
Generations Insecticons
I don't have any Generations Insecticons yet, and I'm wondering if I should pick up TR Kickback and track down the other two, or hope for a future re-release of all three in the same colour scheme.

So I'm looking for opinions on the likelihood of an eventual re-release. What do you think?

Thanks!
Old Today, 09:58 PM   #2
Deception
Cybertron
Deception's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: tdot
Posts: 1,168
Re: Generations Insecticons
buy everything
