Lucid Harbinger Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2010 Location: Montreal Posts: 35

Generations Insecticons I don't have any Generations Insecticons yet, and I'm wondering if I should pick up TR Kickback and track down the other two, or hope for a future re-release of all three in the same colour scheme.



So I'm looking for opinions on the likelihood of an eventual re-release. What do you think?



Thanks!