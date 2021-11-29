The official Good Smile Company
and Sentinel websites
have revealed our first images of the new*Nendoroid G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron. These are cute “chibi-style” renditions of the classic Transformers commanders. Optimus Prime will come with several interchangeable hands and Optimus’ gun and energy axe. Megatron is also shown in one picture. According to the information shared in Good Smile Company English website
, Nendoroid Optimus Prime will have a pre-order period from*November 29th to December 22nd, 2021 and an estimated shipping date by*May, 2022. Megatron is not available yet. See all the cute mirrored images after the » Continue Reading.
