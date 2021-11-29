Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Official Transformers Cyberverse New Stop-Motion Video


The official*Transformers YouTube account*have uploaded a new*Transformers Cyberverse Stop Motion Video*for your viewing pleasure. The video features Cyberverse Deluxe Starscream, Soundwave, Bumblebee and Arcee toys in a fierce and fun battle to get the AllSpark! Just keep in mind that the proper stop-motion content is shown in the first 3 minutes, and then you can watch the Cyberverse season 3 episode ?Battle For Cybertron III?. Watch the video after the break as well as some screencaps and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

