*have uploaded a new*Transformers Cyberverse Stop Motion Video*for your viewing pleasure. The video features Cyberverse Deluxe Starscream, Soundwave, Bumblebee and Arcee toys in a fierce and fun battle to get the AllSpark! Just keep in mind that the proper stop-motion content is shown in the first 3 minutes, and then you can watch the Cyberverse season 3 episode ?Battle For Cybertron III?. Watch the video after the break as well as some screencaps and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
