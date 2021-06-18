Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Loot Crate Beast Wars Megatron Figurine In-Hand Images


Via Twitter user*@damnyouwillis*we have our first in-hand images of*Loot Crate Beast Wars Megatron figurine. Announced while back in November 2021, this is a*6-inch tall, semi articulated, non-transforming, stylized*BW Megatron, similar to the*Loot Crate Optimus Prime*from a while back. This figure is finally shipping with Loot Crate’s*mystery box for all those who pre-ordered it. We have images of the figure showing his poseability (limited to 3 points), scale next to Kingdom Megatron and the retro-style box. See all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

Old Today, 01:09 PM   #2
delrue
Re: Loot Crate Beast Wars Megatron Figurine In-Hand Images
He's making this face.
Old Today, 01:09 PM   #3
ssjgoku22
Re: Loot Crate Beast Wars Megatron Figurine In-Hand Images
Lol, *insert barfing emoji*.
