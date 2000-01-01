Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Top 10 Worst/ Useless Transformers Accessories
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:18 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,893
Top 10 Worst/ Useless Transformers Accessories
With the votes collected and counted, here are the Top 10 Worst/ Most Useless Transformers Accessories...not sure I agree with all the votes this go around, but they never lie.

https://youtu.be/hVu8DAleJRM
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Deluxe Class Predacon Skystalker In Package Toy
Transformers
Transformers blackarachnia Kingdom Card
Transformers
Transformers optimus prime Kingdom Card
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Kingdom Card
Transformers
GI Joe Classified Baroness with Cobra Coil Target Exclusive Sealed MISB LAST ONE
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Metroplex Damaged Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.