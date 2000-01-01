Today, 02:26 PM #1 GotBot Titanium Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,241 Custom Siege Starscream Review

https://youtu.be/BskKfASlCsM I wasn't sold on Starscream, until I had him in hand...WOW...what a difference between perception and experience. BUT...that said...I didn't like the excessive battle damage (a little bit is alright but this is a lot). So, I left it on in alt mode and fixed it in robot mode...along with some wing detailing. Speaking of the alt mode (and the chest issue), there is a slight tweak to the conversion with the wings placement that might be to the liking of some people better (hint: don't peg the buggers in!)

