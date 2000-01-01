Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Custom Siege Starscream Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:26 PM   #1
GotBot
Titanium
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,241
Custom Siege Starscream Review
I wasn't sold on Starscream, until I had him in hand...WOW...what a difference between perception and experience. BUT...that said...I didn't like the excessive battle damage (a little bit is alright but this is a lot). So, I left it on in alt mode and fixed it in robot mode...along with some wing detailing. Speaking of the alt mode (and the chest issue), there is a slight tweak to the conversion with the wings placement that might be to the liking of some people better (hint: don't peg the buggers in!)
https://youtu.be/BskKfASlCsM
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Jetfire Mask Constructicons Sky Garry Diaclone Pretender
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Prowl Pre Rub Datsun 240 Car Only Beauty!
Transformers
Transformers Dinobot Grimlock G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.