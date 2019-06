Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,866

Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen provides more details about last month's reveal of organized play and gives us another look at the gold foil in-store play promo cards for Private Red Alert, Bumblebee and Flamewar. A weekly event at your local store might help you connect with other players in your area. Maybe they become friends that join your play group, or maybe they're just one of your Tuesday night regular acquaintances. A larger regional tournament becomes a capital 'E' Event!





For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca