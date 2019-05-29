|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Organized Play 101
Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen provides more details
about last month’s reveal
of organized play and gives us another
look at the gold foil in-store play promo cards for Private Red Alert, Bumblebee and Flamewar. A weekly event at your local store might help you connect with other players in your area. Maybe they become friends that join your play group, or maybe theyre just one of your Tuesday night regular acquaintances. A larger regional tournament becomes a capital E Event! Share your plans on the 2005 boards!  
