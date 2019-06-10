|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Full Preview
Via*popculthq.com
*we can share for you the full preview of the upcoming IDWs New Transformers Comic Issue #07. This issue is hitting comic stores this*Wednesday, June 12th. Don’t forget that issue also includes a Free Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 1 Booster Pack
! Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images and covers of this preview and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
