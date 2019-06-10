Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Full Preview


Via popculthq.com we can share for you the full preview of the upcoming IDWs New Transformers Comic Issue #07. This issue is hitting comic stores this Wednesday, June 12th. Don't forget that issue also includes a Free Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 1 Booster Pack!

The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



