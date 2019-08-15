|
Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Battle Class Wave 2 Out At US Retail
Via Instagram user Collecticon
, we can report that the Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Battle Class Wave 2 is out At US Retail. Spark Armor Ratchet &*Blizzard Breaker and Shockwave & Solar Shot were spotted at Target in Chicago. These new molds are sure more articulated than previous Cyberverse figures of similar size. Happy huting!
The post Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Battle Class Wave 2 Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.