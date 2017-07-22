|
Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 Found at US Retail
Fill up those gas tanks and get ready because the hunt has begun again! 2005 Board member Domino reports finding the latest wave of deluxe Titans Return figures at US retail. Domino found the latest wave at a Target in Hoover, Alabama. This wave consists of WindBlade, Misfire and Twin Twist. Click on the title bar to check out the photographic proof! Happy hunting!
