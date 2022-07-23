Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz, Starscream, Cyclonus & Jet Power Armor New Images


Via Flame Toys social media channels, we have new images of the next entries on their top-quality action figure line: Kuro Kara Kuri. We have images of the following items: Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz – Color prototype showing poseability and color sketches. Kuro Kara Kuri Starscream – Gray prototype and sketches. It will come with extra coronation parts and cape. Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus – Color sketches revealing the accessories. Kuro Kara Kuri Jet Power Armor – Gray prototype of these set of extra parts/armor to be used with Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime for highly stylized version &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz, Starscream, Cyclonus & Jet Power Armor New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



