Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Transformers Odds and Ends Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:38 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,977
Transformers Odds and Ends Review
A parade of peculiar Transformers styled oddities (of varied KO and 3P quality); including headmasters, a micromaster, Springer, bee, Starscream and Optimus!

https://youtu.be/Fo2uZEmzGpQ
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1995 HasbroTransformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal Ultra Class
Transformers
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Jazz Action Figure Brand New
Transformers
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Megatron Action Figure Brand New
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Wolfwire Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Autobot Blaster Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Autobot Hot Rod Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Overlord Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.