Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Super Megatron First Stock Images
we can share our first stock images of the new*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Super Megatron. We can confirm this figure is an extensive retool of Titans Return Galvatron, but it is unknown if the Headmaster gimmick has been kept in the figure. This character only appeared in the pages of the Japanese exclusive TV Magazine: Battlestars: Return of Convoy. Check out the images attached to this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!  
