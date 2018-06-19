Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Star Trek vs Transformers ? beaming down this September
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,481
Star Trek vs Transformers ? beaming down this September
They’ve crossed over with G.I. Joe, MASK, the Micronauts, Star Wars, and even the Avengers, but this September, IDW is taking the Transformers where no ‘bot has gone before in a crossover across the final frontier. It’s Star Trek vs Transformers! Gizmodo reports that the crossover will run for four issues, and will be penned by John Barber and Mike Johnson, with art by*Philip Murphy and colors by Leonardo Ito. The premise starts like many a classic Trek story – the Enterprise answers a distress signal close to Klingon space, only to find something strange and unexplained. In this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Star Trek vs Transformers – beaming down this September appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #2
optimusb39
Classic
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,340
Re: Star Trek vs Transformers ? beaming down this September
https://www.google.ca/search?q=enter...Z6fdx5kKFFM%3A


... dilition the combiner
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:11 PM   #3
optimusb39
Classic
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,340
Re: Star Trek vs Transformers ? beaming down this September
https://www.google.ca/search?q=enter...6dLpJzGKjv__M:

And sovreign prime
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Big Lot Vintage G1 Transformers for Parts Headmaster Targetmaster + more Cheap!!
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-02 Gah?ranka Swindle Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-03 Kalecgo Onslaught Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Leader Class OPTIMUS PRIME New
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
G1 Transformer Blurr with box. Nice item!
Transformers
G1 Transformer Predacon Rampage with box. Nice item! Canadian packaging

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.