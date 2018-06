Star Trek vs Transformers ? beaming down this September

They’ve crossed over with G.I. Joe, MASK, the Micronauts, Star Wars, and even the Avengers, but this September, IDW is taking the Transformers where no ‘bot has gone before in a crossover across the final frontier. It’s Star Trek vs Transformers! Gizmodo reports that the crossover will run for four issues, and will be penned by John Barber and Mike Johnson, with art by*Philip Murphy and colors by Leonardo Ito. The premise starts like many a classic Trek story – the Enterprise answers a distress signal close to Klingon space, only to find something strange and unexplained. In this » Continue Reading. The post Star Trek vs Transformers – beaming down this September appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM