Thanks to 2005 Boards member Prowl for giving us the heads up that the Transformers War for Cybertron Season 1 Siege is available for digital purchase now. You can buy a digital copy of the complete season (6 episodes) or any episode individually via the following sites: Vudu Apple TV Amazon Video
We hope this means the other two seasons Earthrise and Kingdom may be available any time soon for those interested in getting a copy of the War For Cybertron cartoon. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
