|
Generations Selects Siege Hot Shot Found at Canadian Retail!
Thanks to TFW2005 member Oniconvoy, we are able to share some exciting news for our Canadian friends – the first sighting of WFC-GS09 Hot Shot at retail! Hot Shot was found at EB Games, Dundas ON, alongside Powerdasher*Cromar who was also spotted at TRU last month
. Oniconvoy has provided us with some excellent in-hand shots of the figure, pairing him nicely with Powerdasher Aragon for additional firepower. Hot Shot is the second Transformers: Cybertron-inspired figure to join the line after Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime and should fit neatly into place alongside him, in your collections. Click through to see » Continue Reading.
The post Generations Selects Siege Hot Shot Found at Canadian Retail!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.