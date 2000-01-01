Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:55 PM   #1
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,403
mp-12+ anime lambor and mp-40 targetmaster hot rod clearance!!
Clearing out my last few at a bargain price
misb mint sealed new

shipping extra and payment by emt, paypal gift, paypal plus 3%
local pickup fo free of course

mp-12+ $75
mp-40 $95
