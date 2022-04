canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,043

Re: Transformers Brand Team Fan Roundtable ? Legacy Reveal Edition Quote: RansakWORK Originally Posted by lots of mentioning "for the kids" but what kid is getting a 300 dollar action figure lol.

Also what kid (10 or younger) cares about any of the transformers lines that are referenced in the Legacy line? (G1, BW, AEC)





They need to try and get kids involved, but the Legacy line is probably the last place they will go for Transformers. Also what kid (10 or younger) cares about any of the transformers lines that are referenced in the Legacy line? (G1, BW, AEC)They need to try and get kids involved, but the Legacy line is probably the last place they will go for Transformers.