Shock Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2012 Location: Calgary Posts: 112

Looking for facebook Page for Japaneses Toys/Transformers News? I used to check the news on Seibertron.ca and I swear there were often posts from a facebook page about Japanese transformers, 3rd party toys, other toys, etc. that would be a source of a lot of new leaks or prototypes or asian exclusives.



I can't for the life of me remember what it was or find it. Anybody have any ideas?