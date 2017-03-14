Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight KCA 2017 Trailer Extended Edition Confirmed


Transformers Live Action Movie Fans were bit concerned as to why the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer did not made its official debut. Thanks to Trailer-Track who informed us via Twitter, we now know why. Though initially identified as a recut of the 1st trailer, the recently classified Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #2 is now confirmed as an Extended Version of the KCA 2017 Trailer for the movie. KCA Trailer ran for 1 minute but the extended version will run for 2 minutes and 20 seconds. The new trailer is scheduled to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight KCA 2017 Trailer Extended Edition Confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
