Transformers Live Action Movie Fans were bit concerned as to why the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer did not made its official debut. Thanks to Trailer-Track
who informed us via Twitter, we now know why. Though initially identified as a recut of the 1st trailer, the recently classified
Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer #2 is now confirmed as an Extended Version of the KCA 2017 Trailer for the movie. KCA Trailer ran for 1 minute but the extended version will run for 2 minutes and 20 seconds. The new trailer is scheduled to » Continue Reading.
