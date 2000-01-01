Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Aoyi Mech KO Studio Series Devastator Combined
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:57 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,027
Aoyi Mech KO Studio Series Devastator Combined
The finale of our look at the Aoyi Mech KO of Studio Series Devastator, where we look at combined mode and compare it with the Combiner Wars version and discuss the alt configuration to get him hunched over and if the hassle is worth it!

https://youtu.be/8HIQOEQNSys
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime God Ginrai
Transformers
Transformers WFC Trilogy Earthrise/Siege/Kingdom/Netflix. All Brand New
Transformers
Transformers beast machine jetstorm
Transformers
Beast Machine T-Wrecks
Transformers
transformers beast machines optimus primal
Transformers
transformers beast machine thrust
Transformers
transformers beast machines obsidian
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.