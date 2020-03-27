Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,470

Transformers: Cyberverse ? Mae Catt Q&A Session



Transformers: Cyberverse season 3 concluded in certain countries and Mae Catt, one of its writers, participated in a Q&A session to answer some burning questions. Some of the spoiler-free highlights: The writer explained that the latest season was 26 episodes instead of the usual 18 due to the fact that it contained two 4-part TV movies, namely ‘The Battle For Cybertron’ and ‘The End Of The Universe’. Quite a lot of characters were planned but there wasn’t enough time or assets to do so. There was an idea to genderswap Jazz to be a lady but it did not make



