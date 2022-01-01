Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,709

Transformers Studio Series SS 86-11 Perceptor Packaging & New Stock Images





We have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS 86-11 Perceptor*to share with you. The new images show the Perceptor inside his box, a look at the back of the packaging plus additional robot and alt mode images. See all the pics after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! You can still find pre-orders for these figures via our sponsors links below. Sponsors links Studio Series Perceptor Entertainment Earth ,* TFSource ,* BBTS ,* Robot Kingdom ,* Hobby Link Japan ,* The Chosen Prime ,*

