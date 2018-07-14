|
TFcon Toronto 2018 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full!
Thanks to our friends at TFCon we now have the panel slides as they appeared at their 3rd Party Preview Panel. Check out all the upcoming releases and reveals as they were shown earlier today, all 423 (!) slides worth. Company and project list below. Enjoy! Make sure to visit the 2005 Boards for threads related to all these individual projects
! Shanghai Animation Film Studio Project Monkey King DX9 D14 Capone (Masterpiece Motormaster) D16 Henry (Masterpiece Wildrider) K2 AncestRod (Beast form Rodimus) New Age H1 Flipper (Legends-scaled Bumblebee) H1G Gremlin (Legends-scaled » Continue Reading.
