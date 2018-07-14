Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,652

TFcon Toronto 2018  3rd Party Panel Slides In Full!



Thanks to our friends at TFCon we now have the panel slides as they appeared at their 3rd Party Preview Panel. Check out all the upcoming releases and reveals as they were shown earlier today, all 423 (!) slides worth. Company and project list below. Enjoy! Make sure to visit the 2005 Boards for



The post







More... Thanks to our friends at TFCon we now have the panel slides as they appeared at their 3rd Party Preview Panel. Check out all the upcoming releases and reveals as they were shown earlier today, all 423 (!) slides worth. Company and project list below. Enjoy! Make sure to visit the 2005 Boards for threads related to all these individual projects ! Shanghai Animation Film Studio  Project Monkey King DX9  D14 Capone (Masterpiece Motormaster)  D16 Henry (Masterpiece Wildrider)  K2 AncestRod (Beast form Rodimus) New Age  H1 Flipper (Legends-scaled Bumblebee)  H1G Gremlin (Legends-scaled » Continue Reading. The post TFcon Toronto 2018 – 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.Special guests:DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers AnimatedGARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and CybertronHAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writerAARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designerJAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost LightALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artistNICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artistSARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artistPlus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN