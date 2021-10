Amandahugnkiss Beasty Join Date: May 2018 Location: Florida Posts: 358

Help with Cyber Planet Key Code I bought the somewhat antiquated Clocker at a toy store, and the packaging said to go to www.transformers.com and to enter the code for more info which Iím guessing is about Clocker himself, and thereís nowhere I can find to enter the code. The code is s129 if anyone can help me.