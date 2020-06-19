Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Earthrise Voyager Class Megatron In-Hand Images


Via Weibo user*????B127*we can share for your new in-hand images of the*Transformers Earthrise Voyager Class Megatron. This figure is heavily based on Siege Megatron toy, and brings us a more Earth-like tank and a very G1-inspired robot mode. The Earthrise collection adds the ruthless Decepticon leader into its ranks. Enjoy the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Earthrise Voyager Class Megatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



