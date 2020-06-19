|
Transformers Earthrise Voyager Class Megatron In-Hand Images
Via Weibo user*????B127
*we can share for your new in-hand images of the*Transformers Earthrise Voyager Class Megatron. This figure is heavily based on Siege Megatron toy, and brings us a more Earth-like tank and a very G1-inspired robot mode. The Earthrise collection adds the ruthless Decepticon leader into its ranks. Enjoy the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
