Via Weibo user* ????B127 *we can share for your new in-hand images of the*Transformers Earthrise Voyager Class Megatron. This figure is heavily based on Siege Megatron toy, and brings us a more Earth-like tank and a very G1-inspired robot mode. The Earthrise collection adds the ruthless Decepticon leader into its ranks.





