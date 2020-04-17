Transformers author Brian Ruckley keeps our interest high for the eventual
delivery of the Decepticons Rising arc by sharing
his title pages for issues #20 – #23, which are attached to this post along with corresponding covers previewed to date. Additional commentary from artist Anna Malkova
: I am entirely biased but this arc is so good, worth the wait! Sound off about this latest arc on the 2005 boards! Transformers #20 Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) James Raiz (Cover Artist) Jack Lawrence (Cover Artist) Ed Pirrie (Cover Artist) » Continue Reading.
More...
