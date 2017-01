Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,760

More... Care of Weibo user Warden , we are able to share a few early in hand images of Masterpiece Dirge with you. These images show the final member of the six Decepticon jets in all his glory, along with a shot of him with the rest of the Masterpiece jets (and they do look utterly glorious together) along with a comparison of the various unofficial offerings compared to this fully licensed official release. Check out the images attached to this post.The post Masterpiece Dirge in-hand images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

