Care of Blacklai's toybase
, we have some images of the prototype of Masterpiece Nightstick to share with you. Masterpiece Nightstick will be the Targetmaster accompanying May’s Masterpiece Artfire, and he will be the second time a Targetmaster has been produced for the Masterpiece line following the Targetmaster who was made for the US Masterpiece Rodimus. These images show the Targetmaster as a white plastic unpainted prototype, quite probably an early figure used to test the fit and tolerances of the parts, so the final version will almost certainly change compared to this one. However, it gives a fair account » Continue Reading.
