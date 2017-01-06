Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:24 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Official Images


Hasbro have updated their website product listings with a new assortment of Rescue Bots toys. The Rescue Bots Flip Racers are one part Bot Shots and one part Gravity Bots – they transform automatically when the vehicle mode is lifted up and placed on its end. As well as this “lift to transform” gimmick, the assortment also boasts “awesome rolling action”! Four figures have been shown so far – Heatwave, Optimus Prime, Hoist, and Medix. We’d anticipate a future assortment adding some of the other Rescue Bots mainstays such as Chase, Blurr, Salvage, or Bumblebee. Check &#187; Continue Reading.

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
