Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page G1 Noizu & Gurafi Issue
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:04 PM   #1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 733
Talking G1 Noizu & Gurafi Issue
If u haven't bought one yet and were looking at getting one, especially with the card off from Frenzy, then u should watch this. Or if u want a chuckle. Lol

https://youtu.be/ldXYJiEjBIo
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:53 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,848
Re: G1 Noizu & Gurafi Issue
shitstorm!
that is a colossal f* up though.
*shakes head
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Classics Generations Autobot Lot - 12 figures!
Transformers
Transformers Fall of Cybertron Lot - 17 figures!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Lot - Topspin, Twintwist, Perceptor, more!
Transformers
Transformers Triple Changers Lot - Astrotrain, Blitzwing, Octane - all x2!
Transformers
Scorponok Headmaster _ 1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers w/ 2 heads!
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Constructicons Devastator LOT of 6
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.